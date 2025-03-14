Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

