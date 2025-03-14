Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $326.61 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

