CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$114.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.2 million.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

