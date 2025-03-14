Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Carbios SAS Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $6.84 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
About Carbios SAS
