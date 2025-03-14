Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Carbios SAS Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $6.84 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

