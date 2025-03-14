CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the February 13th total of 2,224,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.8 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CPAMF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 26,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.