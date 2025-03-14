Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $8.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.02 million, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 692,799 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.