Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.02% of Cannae worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth $67,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 457.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Down 0.9 %

Cannae stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cannae’s payout ratio is currently -10.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.