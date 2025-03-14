Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Tilray, Gibraltar Industries, AFC Gamma, Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, Indivior, and Canopy Growth are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or research of cannabis and cannabis-related products. These investments represent equity in businesses operating within the rapidly evolving legal cannabis market and are traded on public stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 18,117,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,192,773. The firm has a market cap of $559.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 93,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

AFC Gamma (AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 569,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.28.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,186. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

TPB stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 43,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,304. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 256,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,559. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.82. Indivior has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $22.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 1,985,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $170.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

