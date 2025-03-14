Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,340 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 3.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $98,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after buying an additional 1,305,665 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $62,849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after buying an additional 900,575 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,572,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,450,000 after purchasing an additional 671,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 601,234 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.