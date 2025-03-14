Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $35.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

NYSE:PHR opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.03. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $76,450.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 779,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,613.73. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $34,885.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,994.13. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,915. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

