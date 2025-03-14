Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target to $3.50

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $526.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.