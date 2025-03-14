Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Down 2.0 %

CCJ stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.