Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 622,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,426,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. TD Cowen cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $967.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $810,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,373,896.38. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Lunin acquired 2,500 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,625. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

