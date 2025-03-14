Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.19 and last traded at $31.18. 531,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 678,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after buying an additional 412,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 889,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,897,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

