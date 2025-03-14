Calavo Growers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Calavo Growers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Calavo Growers has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Calavo Growers to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

CVGW stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $382.17 million, a P/E ratio of -357.83 and a beta of 0.57. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

