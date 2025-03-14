Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,061.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

