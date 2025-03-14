Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 79,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 244,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Cadre Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,574,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cadre by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,981,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after buying an additional 1,074,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cadre by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,047,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 106,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 344,483 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

