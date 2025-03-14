Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 200,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 176,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 19.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Cadogan Energy Solutions news, insider Michel Meeus purchased 890,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £35,600 ($46,113.99). 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

