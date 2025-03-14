Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Butler National had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.32%.

Butler National Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BUKS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,030. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.