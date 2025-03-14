BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 5.5 %

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $335.22 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.11. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $176,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

