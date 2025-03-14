Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 60 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

