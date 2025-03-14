Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cadre’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadre in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE opened at $34.77 on Friday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,574,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,755,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,981,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cadre by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,047,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 106,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cadre by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 344,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

