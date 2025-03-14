Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) PT at C$145.17

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$147.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$141.28. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$100.30 and a 12 month high of C$156.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

