Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.17.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. This trade represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $225.33 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $246.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average is $225.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

