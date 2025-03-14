Brian Edward Miller Sells 8,900 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.1 %

ISRG opened at $476.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.22. The stock has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

