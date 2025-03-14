Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 13th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Boxlight Stock Down 5.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

BOXL opened at $1.41 on Friday. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC owned 3.77% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

