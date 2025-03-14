Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 4,566,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,228,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.