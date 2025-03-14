Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.4 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BPZZF remained flat at $11.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.