Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,295.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,825.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,666.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

