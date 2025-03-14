Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNEFF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.79.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

