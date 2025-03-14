BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 102.9% in February

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,605. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
