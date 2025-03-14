BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 102.9% in February

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,605. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMB. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

