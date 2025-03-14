BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.06.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 289,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.82. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

