B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $28.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.37.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

