Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,345,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,720. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,159.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,797,494 shares of company stock worth $315,156,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

