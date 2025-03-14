Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.16 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

