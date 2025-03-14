Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 71.7% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $97,254,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

