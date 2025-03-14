Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.73 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

