Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $275.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $276.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

