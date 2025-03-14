Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMSL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 816.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 271,969 shares during the period.

Shares of TMSL stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

