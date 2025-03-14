Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $58.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLBD. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

BLBD stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $822,244.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,092.83. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,933,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Blue Bird by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 689,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

