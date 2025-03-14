BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

MIY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 35,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.