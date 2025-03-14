Bittensor Price Down 10% Over Last Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $250.55 or 0.00296848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $96.83 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 8,456,364 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 8,449,202. The last known price of Bittensor is 241.9746914 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $104,308,572.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

