Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

2/26/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/24/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Bitdeer Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

BTDR stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

