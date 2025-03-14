Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Bit Digital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,469. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 5.13. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.