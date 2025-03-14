Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.
Bit Digital Price Performance
Bit Digital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,684,469. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 5.13. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
