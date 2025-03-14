Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.25.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

TSE:BDT opened at C$20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$17.89 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

