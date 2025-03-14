Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy Rating

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 700.63%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

