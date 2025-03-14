bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 251,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of bioAffinity Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BIAF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.13. bioAffinity Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.