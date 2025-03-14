BinaryX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $923,238.21 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $86.32 or 0.00103613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $418.49 million and $923,238.21 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000764 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,140.56 or 0.99794364 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,418.48 or 0.98927653 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
