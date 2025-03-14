Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 4,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.77.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Announces Dividend

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Biloxi Marsh Lands’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

