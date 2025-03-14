Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 4,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.77.
Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Announces Dividend
About Biloxi Marsh Lands
Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.
See Also
