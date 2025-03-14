B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 196,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,808,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.47.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.90%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $102,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.